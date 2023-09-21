PANTERA Drop Off Bill For Aftershock Festival 2023 - "It Pains Us To Have To Miss It"

Pantera have dropped off the bill for the 2023 edition of the Aftershock festival, to be held at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA on October 5-8.

A message from Pantera states: "Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will be unable to perform at this year's edition of Aftershock next month. This event is monumental and it pains us to have to miss it. We will however be back for Aftershock 2024!

"A sincere thank you to Danny Wimmer Presents as well as all the fans around the globe who've supported the 2023 Pantera celebration. We will see you all at Louder Than Life this weekend and Aftershock next year!"

Upcoming 2023 Pantera dates are listed below:

September

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

November

3 - The Dome At America’s Center - St Louis, MO (with Metallica)

10 - Ford Field - Detroit, MI (with Metallica)

For tickets and further details, head here.