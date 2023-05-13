PANTERA - Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Shares Video Including Drum Cam Footage From Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally Show

On May 6th, Pantera performed at the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally in Panama City, Florida. It marked the first time in 22 years the band has performed on US soil. The band's last performance in America was on July 25, 2001 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

Drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) has shared drum cam video from the show, which can be viewed below.

Check out fan-filmed video from the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally below. The setlist was as follows:

"Mouth For War"

"A New Level"

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Becoming" (with "Throes of Rejection" outro)

"I'm Broken" (with "By Demons Be Driven" outro)

"5 Minutes Alone"

"This Love"

"Yesterday Don't Mean Shit"

"Suicide Note Pt. II" (first performance since 2001)

"Walk"

"Domination / Hollow"

"Cowboys From Hell"

Pantera's confirmed live dates are listed below.

May

18-21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival

30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

June

5 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics

22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

August

4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with Metallica)

11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique (with Metallica)

18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium (with Metallica)

25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Metallica)

September

1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium (with Metallica)

7-10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

November

3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center (with Metallica)

10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field (with Metallica)