PANTERA - Fan-Filmed Video From Loud Park 2023 Osaka Show Streaming
March 26, 2023, an hour ago
Japan's Loud Park festival, which takes place this weekend in Osaka and Tokyo on March 25th and 26th respectively, featured Pantera as the headliner. Fan-filmed video from the Osaka show can be viewed below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Mouth for War"
"A New Level"
"Strength Beyond Strength"
"Becoming"
"I'm Broken"
"5 Minutes Alone"
"This Love"
"Yesterday Don't Mean Shit"
"Fucking Hostile"
"Cemetery Gates"
"Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath)
"Walk"
"Cowboys From Hell"
Pantera's confirmed live dates are listed below.
May
18-21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena
27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
June
5 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics
22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock
August
4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with Metallica)
11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique (with Metallica)
18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium (with Metallica)
25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Metallica)
September
1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium (with Metallica)
7-10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
November
3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center (with Metallica)
10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field (with Metallica)