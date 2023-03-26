PANTERA - Fan-Filmed Video From Loud Park 2023 Osaka Show Streaming

Japan's Loud Park festival, which takes place this weekend in Osaka and Tokyo on March 25th and 26th respectively, featured Pantera as the headliner. Fan-filmed video from the Osaka show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Mouth for War"

"A New Level"

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Becoming"

"I'm Broken"

"5 Minutes Alone"

"This Love"

"Yesterday Don't Mean Shit"

"Fucking Hostile"

"Cemetery Gates"

"Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath)

"Walk"

"Cowboys From Hell"

Pantera's confirmed live dates are listed below.

May

18-21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival

30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

June

5 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics

22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

August

4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with Metallica)

11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique (with Metallica)

18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium (with Metallica)

25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Metallica)

September

1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium (with Metallica)

7-10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

November

3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center (with Metallica)

10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field (with Metallica)