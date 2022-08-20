PANTERA - First Official Trailer For 2023 Tour Unveiled

Back in July, Billboard reported that guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) will join Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown to tour as Pantera in 2023, headlining a number of major festivals across North America and Europe, as well as staging some of their own headline concerts.

The first official trailer for the tour has been released. Check it out below.

On July 16th, Zakk Wylde spoke with Matt Pinfield and Jose Mangin of Danny Wimmer Presents at the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, Ohio. Of course, the subject of Zakk replacing the late, great Dimebag Darrell in next year's Pantera reunion came up. The complete video interview can be seen below, a portion has been transcribed as follows:

Zakk: "When Vinnie (Paul, drummer for Pantera) was still alive, when the fellows were all talking about doing it, I just always told 'em, I said, 'Guys, of course I would… If you asked me, why would I not do it? I'm gonna honor Dime.' It'd be like Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell asking Eric Clapton if he would go out and honor Jimi [Hendrix] and Eric playing Jimi's stuff and singing Jimi's songs and they're going out as The Jimi Hendrix Celebration. And he's gonna honor his buddy and he's gonna play his songs. I think it's a beautiful thing. It's like when we do the Dimebash, it's a celebration of Dime's greatness. I think this is a Pantera celebration — that's what it is."

Zakk: "It's a beautiful thing. You're celebrating Vinnie and Dime's greatness and you're celebrating all the mountains that Pantera conquered and crushed."

Zakk: "Obviously, it's not Pantera. Pantera is those four guys — it's Phil, Rex, Dime and Vinnie. But it's just like when [Led] Zeppelin went out with Jason Bonham [son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham] playing, it was phenomenal. I told Jason, I was just, like, 'Dude, you crushed it, man.' It's a great thing just to hear them play that music again."

Zakk: "I'm beyond honored to be a part of it."