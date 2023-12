Funko have announced the new Pantera Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure 4-Pack, coming in May 2024, and available to pre-order now.

Description: This Pantera Pop! Vinyl Figure 4-Pack includes four Pop! Vinyl Figures - Philip Anselmo, Vinnie Paul, Dimebag Darrell, and Rex Brown. Each figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall. The set come packaged together in one window display box.

Pre-order your set here.'