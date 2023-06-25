PANTERA Joined On Stage By SATYRICON Vocalist SATYR At Tons Of Rock In Norway

June 25, 2023, 50 minutes ago

This past Friday, June 23, Pantera performed at the Tons Of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway. 

Satyricon frontman Sigurd "Satyr" Wongraven joined Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown, Zakk Wylde, and Charlie Benante on stage to sing "Walk" from Pantera's 1992 album, Vulgar Display Of Power. Fan-filmed video of Satyr's appearance can be enjoyed below.

Pantera's setlist at Tons Of Rock in Oslo, Norrway featured the following 12 songs:

"A New Level"
"Mouth For War"
"Strength Beyond Strength"
"Becoming"
"I'm Broken"
"5 Minutes Alone"
"Fucking Hostile"
"This Love"
"Suicide Note Pt. II"
"Domination / Hollow"
"Walk"
"Cowboys From Hell"

Pantera's next show is June 28 at EvilLive Festival in Lisboa, Portugal. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.

 



