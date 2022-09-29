PANTERA - KnuckleBonz Beverage Series Launches Pre-Order For Cowboys From Hell "Helles Lager"

The Pantera Cowboys From Hell "Helles Lager" is the latest in the KnuckleBonz Beverage Series, and is available for pre-order from HalfTime Beverage, and ships direct to you. See website for list of eligible states for shipping within the US.

Pantera Cowboys From Hell "Helles Lager" (6.0%) is brewed with German Pilsner & Vienna malt, naturally carbonated & lightly hopped.

This lager sets us up for the Pyscho Holidays ahead.

Free Poster Details: Pantera fans who order first will receive a limited-edition collectible poster included free with their order. Only ships to the first 500 customers.

Following the announcement of the first Pantera reunion tour dates, the band shared a teaser video, which states, "For The Brothers, For The Fans, For Legacy." Check it out below:



Pantera have been announced as one of the headliners for this year's edition of Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. The reactivated band - featuring original members Phil Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass), along with guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - will perform on the Friday night of the festival, December 2, at Foro Pegaso in Toluca.

Other acts confirmed for Hell & Heaven Metal Fest include Scorpions, Slipknot, Judas Priest, KISS, Megadeth, Mercyful Fate, and many more. Complete festival details here.

Pantera are also confirmed for several Knotfest events, the destination festival brand curated by Slipknot. Pantera are on the bill for Knotfest Columbia (Friday, December 9 at Campin Circuit of Bogotá), Knotfest Chile (Sunday, December 11 at Estadio Monumental in Santiago), and Knotfest Brasil (Sunday, December 18 at Sambódromo do Anhembi in São Paulo).

Stay tuned for further dates to be announced soon.