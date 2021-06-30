PANTERA - Limited Edition Cowboys From Hell Road Case Collectible Statue Available For Pre-Order

PANTERA - Limited Edition Cowboys From Hell Road Case Collectible Statue Available For Pre-Order

KnuckleBonz is currently in production, creating only 500 limited-edition Pantera Cowboys From Hell Road Case collectible statues. Ship date is estimated for late 2021/early 2022.

Each collectible is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity. All designs have been approved by Pantera. Pre-order to reserve one of these highly limited edition collectibles.



