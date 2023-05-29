PANTERA Live In Bucharest - Front-Row Video Of Full Show Streaming

Pantera performed at the Metalhead Meeting at Romexpo in Bucharest, Romania on May 27. You can now watch fan-filmed footage of the full show, shot from the front row.

Setlist:

"A New Level"

"Mouth For War"

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Becoming"

"I'm Broken"

"Suicide Note Pt. II"

"5 Minutes Alone"

"This Love"

"Yesterday Don't Mean Shit"

"Fucking Hostile"

"Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath cover)

"Walk"

"Hollow"

"Cowboys From Hell"

Pantera's next show is May 30 in Budapest, Hungary at Barba Negra, and it's sold out! To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.