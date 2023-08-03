PANTERA Live In Camden, New Jersey; HD Video Of Full Concert Streaming
August 3, 2023, 6 minutes ago
Pantera's US summer tour landed at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ last night (August 2), and the Jim Powers YouTube channel has uploaded HD video of the full concert. Watch below.
Setlist:
"A New Level"
"Mouth For War"
"Strength Beyond Strength"
"Becoming"
"I'm Broken"
"Suicide Note Pt. II"
"5 Minutes Alone"
"This Love"
"Fucking Hostile"
"Cemetery Gates"
"Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath cover)
"Walk"
"Domination / Hollow"
"Cowboys From Hell"
Encore:
"Slaughtered"
"Revolution Is My Name"
Pantera will be on tour across North America this summer, with special guest Lamb Of God. Child Bite, Flesh Hoarder, Spirit In The Room, and King Parrot are openers on upcoming select dates. All bands are part of the Housecore Records family. Housecore Records is owned by Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo.
Pantera / Lamb Of God tour dates:
With Child Bite:
August
5 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
6 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
8 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
9 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
12 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
With Flesh Hoarder:
August
15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp
17 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
With Spirit In The Room:
August
23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
26 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater
31 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
With King Parrot:
September
7 - Bangor, ME - Waterfront Music Pavilion
8 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire
12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Virginia Beach
15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live