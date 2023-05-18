PANTERA Meets THE CHAMPS In "F*cquila" Mashup (Video)

Mashup master Bill McClintock has returned with a new mashup featuring Pantera's "Fucking Hostile" paired with The Champs' hit, "Tequila". Check it out below.

Go to McClintock's Patreon page here.

On May 6, Pantera performed at the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally in Panama City, Florida. It marked the first time in 22 years the band has performed on US soil.

The band has released the short recap video below, stating: "We had a blast playing for you, Panama City Beach! Thanks for making our first US show in 22 years amazing!"

Pantera's confirmed live dates are listed below.

May

18-21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival

30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

June

5 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics

22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

August

4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with Metallica)

11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique (with Metallica)

18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium (with Metallica)

25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Metallica)

September

1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium (with Metallica)

7-10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

November

3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center (with Metallica)

10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field (with Metallica)