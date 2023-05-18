PANTERA Meets THE CHAMPS In "F*cquila" Mashup (Video)
May 18, 2023, 28 minutes ago
Mashup master Bill McClintock has returned with a new mashup featuring Pantera's "Fucking Hostile" paired with The Champs' hit, "Tequila". Check it out below.
Go to McClintock's Patreon page here.
On May 6, Pantera performed at the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally in Panama City, Florida. It marked the first time in 22 years the band has performed on US soil.
The band has released the short recap video below, stating: "We had a blast playing for you, Panama City Beach! Thanks for making our first US show in 22 years amazing!"
Pantera's confirmed live dates are listed below.
May
18-21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena
27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
June
5 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics
22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock
August
4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with Metallica)
11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique (with Metallica)
18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium (with Metallica)
25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Metallica)
September
1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium (with Metallica)
7-10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
November
3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center (with Metallica)
10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field (with Metallica)