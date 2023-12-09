PANTERA - Multi-Cam Video Of Entire August 2023 New Jersey Show Streaming

Pantera performed at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey on August 2nd. Multi-camn video of the entire show courtesy of the markit aneight YouTube channel can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"A New Level"

"Mouth For War"

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Becoming"

"I'm Broken"

"Suicide Note Pt. II"

"5 Minutes Alone"

"This Love"

"Fucking Hostile"

"Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath)

"Walk"

"Domination / Hollow"

"Cowboys From Hell"

Encore:

"Slaughtered"

"Revolution Is My Name"

Pantera will return to the stage this February on the second leg of their North American headlining tour. The journey follows the band’s massively successful 20-city run this past summer, a tour which stood as one of the most anticipated tours of 2023, as well as their dates supporting Metallica.

Featuring classic members, vocalist Philip H. Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, the latest stretch of live dates continues the celebration of the lives of late founding members, drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell.

The trek, which will commence on February 3 in Sunrise, Florida, runs through fourteen cities, coming to a close on February 27 in Quebec City, Quebec. The band will again be joined by special guests, acclaimed metal powerhouse Lamb Of God, with additional support acts to be announced in the weeks to come.

Comments Anselmo, “Looking forward to jamming with everybody! These shows mean a lot and we aim to kick ass! Love y’all!”

Adds Brown, "We're really excited to announce new dates in 2024. Looking forward to bringing the show to some cities we missed in 2023. Come jam!"

Ticket pre-sales and VIP upgrades begin Tuesday, November 14 at 10 AM, local time. General on sale date is Friday, November 17 at 10 AM, local time at Pantera.com.

Tour dates with Lamb Of God:

3 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

5 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

7 - Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY

9 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

10 - FedExForum - Memphis, TN

13 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

14 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

16 - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB

18 - Resch Center - Green Bay, WI

20 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

22 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

24 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

27 - Centre Vidéotron - Québec City, QC