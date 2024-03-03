PANTERA Perform "Floods" During Memphis Show Soundcheck (Video)

Premier Guitar has shared a new video featuring Pantera - minus vocalist Phil Anselmo - performing "Floods" during soundcheck prior to their February 10th show in Memphis, TN at the FedEx Forum. Check it out below.

Pantera - comprised of Phil Anselmo (vocals), Rex Brown (bass), Zakk Wylde (guitars) and Charlie Benante (drums) - kicked off their 2024 North American tour at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL on February 3rd. Fan-filmed video of the entire show, which included "Floods" performed live for the first time since May 2001, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"A New Level"

"Mouth for War"

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Becoming"

"I'm Broken"

"Suicide Note Pt. II"

"5 Minutes Alone"

"This Love"

"Floods"

"Walk"

"Domination"

"Hollow"

"Cowboys From Hell"

Encore:

"Fucking Hostile"

Pantera have scheduled a headline date at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, Australia on March 19.

Says the band: "Guess what, Adelaide? We are coming for you! We are doing one headline show on our upcoming tour in Australia and it's in your city. See you on 19 March at Adelaide Entertainment Centre."