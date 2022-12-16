PANTERA Perform In São Paulo, Brazil; Video Streaming
December 16, 2022, 12 hours ago
Pantera, who's lineup now includes vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, along with Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) on guitar, and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) on drums - replacing the late, great Abbott brothers, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul - performed Thursday night (December 15) at Vibra in São Paulo, Brazil. Brown, currently recovering from Covid, was replaced by bassist Derek Engemann (Cattle Decapitation, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Scour). Fan-filmed footage from the concert can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"A New Level"
"Mouth For War"
"Strength Beyond Strength"
"Becoming"
"I'm Broken"
"5 Minutes Alone"
"This Love"
"Yesterday Don't Mean Shit"
"Fucking Hostile"
"Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath cover)
"Walk"
"Domination / Hollow"
"Cowboys From Hell"
Pantera's confirmed live dates are listed below.
December
15 - São Paulo, Brazil - Vibra São Paulo (with Judas Priest)
18 - São Paulo, Brazil - Knotfest Brazil
May
18-21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena
27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
31 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
June
2-4 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring
2-4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park
5 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
15-18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics
22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock
August
4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with Metallica)
11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique (with Metallica)
18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium (with Metallica)
25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Metallica)
September
1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium (with Metallica)
7-10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
November
3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center (with Metallica)
10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field (with Metallica)