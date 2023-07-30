PANTERA Perform "Slaughtered" For The First Time In 22 Years At US Tour Kick-Off Show; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Set Streaming
July 30, 2023, 43 minutes ago
Pantera kicked off their US summer tour with Lamb Of God on July 28th in Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake. The song "Slaughtered", taken from the Far Beyond Driven, was added to the set as part of the "Revolution Is My Name" encore. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"A New Level"
"Mouth For War"
"Strength Beyond Strength"
"Becoming"
"I'm Broken"
"Suicide Note Pt. II"
"5 Minutes Alone"
"This Love"
"Fucking Hostile"
"Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath)
"Walk"
"Domination / Hollow"
"Cowboys From Hell"
Encore:
"Slaughtered / Revolution Is My Name"
"Slaughtered" was last performed by Pantera's classic line-up in Winnipeg, Manitoba on August 1st, 2001 at the Winnipeg Arena.
Pantera will be on tour across North America this summer, with special guest Lamb Of God. S.N.A.F.U., Child Bite, Flesh Hoarder, Spirit In The Room, and King Parrot each enjoying a stint as the opening act. All bands are part of the Housecore Records family. Housecore Records is owned by Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo.
Pantera / Lamb Of God tour dates:
With S.N.A.F.U.:
July
31 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
With Child Bite:
August
2 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
5 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
6 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
8 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
9 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
12 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
With Flesh Hoarder:
August
15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp
17 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
With Spirit In The Room:
August
23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
26 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater
31 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
With King Parrot:
September
7 - Bangor, ME - Waterfront Music Pavilion
8 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire
12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Virginia Beach
15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Pantera performed at Inkcarceration 2023, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, OH, on July 15. The band have shared the recap video below, stating: "Amazing show in Mansfield, Ohio! Thanks to everyone who came out."