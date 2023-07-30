PANTERA Perform "Slaughtered" For The First Time In 22 Years At US Tour Kick-Off Show; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Set Streaming

Pantera kicked off their US summer tour with Lamb Of God on July 28th in Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake. The song "Slaughtered", taken from the Far Beyond Driven, was added to the set as part of the "Revolution Is My Name" encore. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"A New Level"

"Mouth For War"

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Becoming"

"I'm Broken"

"Suicide Note Pt. II"

"5 Minutes Alone"

"This Love"

"Fucking Hostile"

"Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath)

"Walk"

"Domination / Hollow"

"Cowboys From Hell"

Encore:

"Slaughtered / Revolution Is My Name"

"Slaughtered" was last performed by Pantera's classic line-up in Winnipeg, Manitoba on August 1st, 2001 at the Winnipeg Arena.

Pantera will be on tour across North America this summer, with special guest Lamb Of God. S.N.A.F.U., Child Bite, Flesh Hoarder, Spirit In The Room, and King Parrot each enjoying a stint as the opening act. All bands are part of the Housecore Records family. Housecore Records is owned by Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo.

Pantera / Lamb Of God tour dates:

With S.N.A.F.U.:

July

31 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

With Child Bite:

August

2 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

5 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

6 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

9 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

12 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

With Flesh Hoarder:

August

15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

17 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

With Spirit In The Room:

August

23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

26 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

31 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

With King Parrot:

September

7 - Bangor, ME - Waterfront Music Pavilion

8 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire

12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Virginia Beach

15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Pantera performed at Inkcarceration 2023, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, OH, on July 15. The band have shared the recap video below, stating: "Amazing show in Mansfield, Ohio! Thanks to everyone who came out."