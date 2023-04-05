PANTERA Release Behind The Scenes Video Footage From Japan

Japan's Loud Park festival took place in Osaka and Tokyo on March 25 and 26 respectively, and featured Pantera as the headliner. The band have shared the video below from their time in Japan:



Fan-filmed video from the Osaka show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Mouth for War"

"A New Level"

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Becoming"

"I'm Broken"

"5 Minutes Alone"

"This Love"

"Yesterday Don't Mean Shit"

"Fucking Hostile"

"Cemetery Gates"

"Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath)

"Walk"

"Cowboys From Hell"

Pantera performs next on May 6 at Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally in Panama City, Florida. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.