PANTERA's Cowboys From Hell Album Certified Double Platinum In America

On May 26, Pantera's fifth studio album, Cowboys From Hell, was certified Double Platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA).

A Double Platinum certification is issued when and album sells in excess of two million copies in the United States.

Cowboys Fom Hell was released via Atco Records on July 24, 1990. It marked the band's major label debut and their first collaboration with producer Terry Date.

The current Pantera lineup performs tonight, May 30, in Budapest, Hungary at Barba Negra. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.