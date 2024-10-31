PANTERA's PHIL ANSELMO Presents Housecore Home Haunt Party Night 2024; Video

Pantera / Down frontman Philip Anselmo, and his wife Kate Anselmo, along with their core haunting crew, reveal the fruits of their haunting labors to friends and family at the Housecore Home Haunt Halloween Party ‘24!

"Big thanks to Dover Brothers, Scour, Nest, and Corrosion Of Conformity for the jams!"

Previously, Anselmo's Housecore Records released the video below, stating: "Philip takes you on an a tour of the Housecore Home Haunt build in progress. Stay tuned for the full haunt video coming up soon! Happy Halloween from the whole Housecore family!"

The mighty Pantera have announced Child Bite and King Parrot as the openers for their upcoming EU/UK tour with special guests, Power Trip.

Tour dates:

January

21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall (Sold Out)+

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet+

24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum (Sold Out)+

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena+

28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live+

31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stožice+

February

1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Aréna+

3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena+

4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena+

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle+

7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle*

9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle*

10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National*

12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena*

13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion*

15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena*

18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro*

19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena*

21 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena*

23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena*

25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley*

+ with Child Bite

* with King Parrot