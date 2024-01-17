PANTERA's REX BROWN Unveils Signature Epiphone Thunderbird Bass

For over 150 years, Epiphone has been a leading innovator in instrument design. By leveraging its iconic past and leaning into the future, Epiphone has set the stage for the next era of sound for present and future generations. Epiphone is proud to unveil the latest addition to its collection of bass guitars and its first collaboration with Rex Brown, the Epiphone Rex Brown Thunderbird Bass. The acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, solo-artist, and member of Pantera and Down, Rex worked closely with Epiphone luthiers to create the Thunderbird bass that can fulfill any level of a player’s ability. A striking new Bass model in Ebony with Gold accents, the Epiphone Rex Brown Thunderbird Bass is available now at select global dealers and via epiphone.com.

“Sometimes, it’s not about the price, but the quality, and Epiphone has some of the coolest bass designs ever made, IMO,” says Rex Brown. “I’ve had Thunderbird’s as long as I can remember! There is nothing cooler looking than a TBird... all my favorite bass players growing up have played them!! From Tom Hamilton to Pete Way, these fckr’s rule, you fool…” Rex adds, “I worked really hard with the Epiphone guys, to design something that has never been done before! The pick-ups were made by Richard Aker, who has been with Gibson for 40+ years. We put the same thumpers that were in the ‘76 Anniversary T-Birds, passive & deadly!”

Brown is famous for his work with legendary metal bands Pantera and Down and his hard-rocking solo album, Smoke On This. Epiphone is proud to release the first Epiphone Rex Brown signature guitar in partnership with the legendary musician.

The Epiphone Rex Brown Thunderbird Bass features a 9-ply neck-through-body mahogany and walnut neck with a C-shape profile, mahogany body wings, and a standard 34” scale length. It is powered by a pair of Epiphone ProBucker™ 760 bass pickups, which feature nickel covers that complement the otherwise all-gold hardware. The passive electronics have two volume controls and a master tone control that feature smooth CTS® potentiometers. The gold pickguard bears the famous Thunderbird logo with Rex’s signature reproduced on the back of the headstock and a Rex Brown logo doodle on the rear control cover. A hardshell guitar case is also included.

Pantera performed at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey on August 2nd. Multi-camn video of the entire show courtesy of the markit aneight YouTube channel can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"A New Level"

"Mouth For War"

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Becoming"

"I'm Broken"

"Suicide Note Pt. II"

"5 Minutes Alone"

"This Love"

"Fucking Hostile"

"Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath)

"Walk"

"Domination / Hollow"

"Cowboys From Hell"

Encore:

"Slaughtered"

"Revolution Is My Name"

Pantera will return to the stage this February on the second leg of their North American headlining tour. The journey follows the band’s massively successful 20-city run this past summer, a tour which stood as one of the most anticipated tours of 2023, as well as their dates supporting Metallica.

Featuring classic members, vocalist Philip H. Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, the latest stretch of live dates continues the celebration of the lives of late founding members, drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell.

The trek, which will commence on February 3 in Sunrise, Florida, runs through fourteen cities, coming to a close on February 27 in Quebec City, Quebec. The band will again be joined by special guests, acclaimed metal powerhouse Lamb Of God, with additional support acts to be announced in the weeks to come.

Comments Anselmo, “Looking forward to jamming with everybody! These shows mean a lot and we aim to kick ass! Love y’all!”

Adds Brown, "We're really excited to announce new dates in 2024. Looking forward to bringing the show to some cities we missed in 2023. Come jam!"

Ticket pre-sales and VIP upgrades begin Tuesday, November 14 at 10 AM, local time. General on sale date is Friday, November 17 at 10 AM, local time at Pantera.com.

Tour dates with Lamb Of God:

February

3 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

5 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

7 - Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY

9 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

10 - FedExForum - Memphis, TN

13 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

14 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

16 - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB

18 - Resch Center - Green Bay, WI

20 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

22 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

24 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

27 - Centre Vidéotron - Québec City, QC

Photo courtesy of Epiphone