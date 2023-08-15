PANTERA's Summer Tour Hits Toronto; Video Streaming

The relaunched Pantera brought their summer tour to Budweiser Stage in Toronto, ON (Canada) on August 12. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"A New Level"

"Mouth For War"

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Becoming"

"I'm Broken"

"5 Minutes Alone"

"This Love"

"Fucking Hostile"

"Cemetery Gates"

"Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath cover)

"Walk" (with Child Bite)

"Domination / Hollow"

"Cowboys From Hell"

Encore:

"Slaughtered"

"Revolution Is My Name"

Encore 2:

"Yesterday Don't Mean Shit"

Pantera will be on tour across North America this summer, with special guest Lamb Of God. Child Bite, Flesh Hoarder, Spirit In The Room, and King Parrot are openers on upcoming select dates. All bands are part of the Housecore Records family. Housecore Records is owned by Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo.

Pantera / Lamb Of God tour dates:

With Flesh Hoarder:

August

15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

17 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

With Spirit In The Room:

August

23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

26 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

31 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

With King Parrot:

September

7 - Bangor, ME - Waterfront Music Pavilion

8 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire

12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Virginia Beach

15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live