PANTERA Share Recap From Italy's The Return Of The Gods Festival - "What A Killer Way To End Our European Tour"; Video

Pantera wrapped up their European tour on July 2 at The Return Of The Gods festival in Bologna, Italy. The band have shared the recap video below:

Pantera will be on tour across North America this summer, with special guest Lamb Of God. S.N.A.F.U., Child Bite, Flesh Hoarder, Spirit In The Room, and King Parrot each enjoying a stint as the opening act. All bands are part of the Housecore Records family. Housecore Records is owned by Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo.

Pantera / Lamb Of God tour dates:

With Snafu:

July

28 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

29 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

With Child Bite:

August

2 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

5 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

6 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

9 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

12 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

With Flesh Hoarder:

August

15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

17 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

With Spirit In The Room:

August

23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

26 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

31 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

With King Parrot:

September

7 - Bangor, ME - Waterfront Music Pavilion

8 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire

12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Virginia Beach

15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live