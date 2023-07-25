PANTERA Share Recap Video From Inkcarceration 2023
July 25, 2023, 33 minutes ago
Pantera performed at Inkcarceration 2023, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, OH, on July 15. The band have shared the recap video below, stating: "Amazing show in Mansfield, Ohio! Thanks to everyone who came out."
Pantera will be on tour across North America this summer, with special guest Lamb Of God. S.N.A.F.U., Child Bite, Flesh Hoarder, Spirit In The Room, and King Parrot each enjoying a stint as the opening act. All bands are part of the Housecore Records family. Housecore Records is owned by Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo.
Pantera / Lamb Of God tour dates:
With S.N.A.F.U.:
July
28 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
29 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
31 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
With Child Bite:
August
2 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
5 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
6 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
8 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
9 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
12 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
With Flesh Hoarder:
August
15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp
17 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
With Spirit In The Room:
August
23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
26 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater
31 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
With King Parrot:
September
7 - Bangor, ME - Waterfront Music Pavilion
8 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire
12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Virginia Beach
15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live