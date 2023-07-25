PANTERA Share Recap Video From Inkcarceration 2023

Pantera performed at Inkcarceration 2023, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, OH, on July 15. The band have shared the recap video below, stating: "Amazing show in Mansfield, Ohio! Thanks to everyone who came out."

Pantera will be on tour across North America this summer, with special guest Lamb Of God. S.N.A.F.U., Child Bite, Flesh Hoarder, Spirit In The Room, and King Parrot each enjoying a stint as the opening act. All bands are part of the Housecore Records family. Housecore Records is owned by Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo.

Pantera / Lamb Of God tour dates:

With S.N.A.F.U.:

July

28 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

29 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

With Child Bite:

August

2 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

5 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

6 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

9 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

12 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

With Flesh Hoarder:

August

15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

17 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

With Spirit In The Room:

August

23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

26 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

31 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

With King Parrot:

September

7 - Bangor, ME - Waterfront Music Pavilion

8 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire

12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Virginia Beach

15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live