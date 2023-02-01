PANTERA, SLIPKNOT, MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD Among Acts Confirmed For 2023 Edition Of Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival returns July 14-16 and will feature an all-star rock and metal lineup led by headliners Slipknot, Pantera and Limp Bizkit, plus more than 65 tattoo artists and haunted attractions, all held at the historic grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption), located in Mansfield, Ohio.

In addition to the headliners, the three-day weekend will offer performances from Megadeth, Volbeat, Lamb Of God, Bush, In This Moment, Highly Suspect, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Motionless In White, Coal Chamber and many more. SiriusXM’s Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin will return as the festival “Warden” to host the weekend.

The event continues the ongoing partnership of America’s largest independent festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents and the creators of Inkcarceration, who together produce an event like no other. Passes for both 2021 and 2022 sold out within weeks of the festival announcements, leading to record-breaking crowds of over 75,000 people each year. Fans are encouraged to buy early for 2023 to reserve their spot.

“We’re celebrating our 5th anniversary with a killer lineup representing each year of Inkcarceration, as well as over 50 bands who are new to the festival,” says Dan Janssen, General Manager and Co-Creator of Inkcarceration. “This year is all about serving an incredible experience to our fans that show up for us year after year, and we can’t wait to celebrate together with them in July!”

The current Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival 2023 lineup is as follows (subject to change):

Friday, July 14: Limp Bizkit, Volbeat, Highly Suspect, Coal Chamber, Hatebreed, P.O.D., Slaughter To Prevail, We Came As Romans, Fit For A King, Chelsea Grin, Kublai Khan TX, Vended, Mothica, A Killer’s Confession, Thousand Below, Fox Lake, Violent New Breed, Dark Signal, Lonewolf, Sid Stratton, Southbound Beretta, Bittersweet Revenge

Saturday, July 15: Pantera, Lamb Of God, In This Moment, Motionless In White, Underoath, The Ghost Inside, Suicide Silence, Memphis May Fire, Mushroomhead, Fire From The Gods, The Violent, Varials, Woe Is Me, Like Moths To Flames, Uncured, Heartsick, Asava, Set For Tomorrow, Fight From Within, Half Heard Voices, Harmless Habit, Ghostatic

Sunday, July 16: Slipknot, Megadeth, Bush, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Asking Alexandria, Wage War, GWAR, Crown The Empire, 10 Years, Fame On Fire, Dayseeker, Gideon, Eva Under Fire, Slay Squad, Last Of Our Kind, Clifford, Nerv, Scarlett O’Hara, More Than Never, Traverse The Abyss, Frayle, God Of Nothing, Darkhorse Saloon

In addition to enjoying the diverse music lineup, fans will be able to partake in the onsite tattoo convention and book appointments with more than 65 artists. Nightly tattoo competitions will be hosted by musician and Big Brother alum Jenncity and judges will be tattoo artists Caleb Neff, Brian Adamson and Mat Helton. Complimentary tours of the famous Ohio State Reformatory prison will be held all weekend. Onsite, there will also be gourmet food, a wide selection of beverages, camping and the return of the award-winning Haunted House attraction Blood Prison (https://www.bloodprison.com/), for additional purchase.

Single day, weekend general admission and VIP passes for Inkcarceration are on sale now, starting as low as $10 down. Weekend and single day VIP passes are available in extremely limited quantities. Many fans purchased early during the festival’s early bird pre-sale, so festival goers are encouraged to buy now to guarantee access. A limited number of specially priced passes for military personnel are on sale now via GovX.

Weekend Camping Packages are available for both Car + Tent and RVs. General Weekend Tent Camping includes 500 square feet of space for two people, with breakfast, lunch and drinks available for purchase, dedicated shuttles to and from the festival, re-entry during the festival via the camping shuttles, access to Camping Hydration Station, and access to showers and restrooms. General Weekend RV Camping includes the same amenities as Tent Camping. RV sites with hookups for electric and water are also available for purchase. All Thursday - Monday campers will have exclusive access to a Thursday Night Campground Party. Admission to the festival is not included in Weekend Camping Packages and must be purchased separately.

Hotel packages, bundling hotel nights and festival passes into one purchase, are also available. All festival passes, including Hotel Packages and Camping, may be purchased at inkcarceration.com/passes/.

VIP passes offer the best way to enjoy the fest, including a commemorative VIP laminate and wristband, dedicated entrance lanes into the festival and entrance into the VIP area, which includes an elevated and shaded viewing deck, an air-conditioned lounge with comfortable furniture, and audio and video streams of the main stages. Other VIP amenities include: a dedicated festival merchandise stand, dedicated VIP locker rental with charging capabilities (for additional purchase), air-conditioned & flushable restrooms, and premium food & drink offerings (for additional purchase).

Ohio State Reformatory’s historic building and grounds provide a perfect setting for Inkcarceration. The massive, awe-inspiring locale is recognized as not only one of the most haunted reformatories in the country, but also as the filming location for multiple Hollywood films. The most famous of these is the 1994 classic and IMDB highest rated movie of all time, The Shawshank Redemption.

The Ohio State Reformatory is centrally located, about an hour from Cleveland, Columbus and Canton/Akron, and within a three-hour drive from Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Youngstown, and parts of West Virginia, Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

Now returning for its fifth year after launching in 2018, Inkcarceration nearly doubled its inaugural year’s attendance in 2019, drawing 45,000 fans from nearly all 50 states, and welcomed record-breaking crowds of over 75,000 in 2021 and 2022 after changing the layout of the event to allow for greater capacity. Inkcarceration has been awarded Mansfield’s Tourism Award of Excellence, and has been recognized by the United States House of Representatives, Ohio Senate, State of Ohio Representatives and Congressional Proclamation.

Inkcarceration is proud to host premier partners Bud Light Seltzer, Monaco Cocktails, Middle West Spirits and Destination Mansfield. More partners and experiences will be announced closer to the show.

Inkcarceration is co-produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America, and Reinkcarceration LLC, a partnership that formed with the original founders of INK in 2021.

For more information on Inkcarceration, head here.