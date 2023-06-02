PANTERA - "The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000" Limited Edition Picture Disc Box Set Available In July

Rhino.com has launched the pre-order for Pantera - The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000 (Picture Disc Boxed Set), limited to 3,500 worldwide.

Pantera’s studio albums make their picture-disc debuts in a new 5LP boxed set that spotlights the band’s everlasting mark on the metal scene.

Limited to 3,500, The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000 (Picture Discs) unleashes a decade’s worth of Pantera’s inimitable sound and fury, including four platinum albums - Cowboys From Hell (1990), Vulgar Display Of Power (1992), Far Beyond Driven (1994), The Great Southern Trendkill (1996) - and the gold-certified record, Reinventing The Steel (2000). Each picture disc features the cover image from the original album. The career-spanning set also comes with a poster featuring all four members.

Cowboys From Hell debuted in 1990 and is the album that made Pantera heroes to headbangers everywhere. After peaking at #27 on the Billboard 200, the album went on to become one of the most influential metal albums of all time and was recently certified double platinum.

Vulgar Display Of Power arrived in 1992 and refined the band’s heavier-than-heavy aesthetic with songs like “Mouth For War" while simultaneously showcasing the group’s musical range on the haunting ballad “Hollow.” The album was certified double platinum and spent 79 weeks on the Billboard 200, longer than any other Pantera album.

The band’s success continued in 1994 with Far Beyond Driven, the most extreme album to ever debut at #1 on the Billboard charts. Several tracks became fan favorites, including “5 Minutes Alone” and a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Planet Caravan.” The single “I’m Broken” was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance - the first of four Grammy nominations the band would earn.

The Great Southern Trendkill was released in 1996 and peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200. The platinum-certified album contains some of Pantera’s darkest lyrics and fastest tempos, including “Suicide Note Pt. II,” nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance. Guitar World magazine ranked Dimebag’s solo on “Floods” at #32 on its list of the greatest guitar solos of all time.

Pantera’s final studio album, Reinventing The Steel, came out in 2000. The record peaked at #4 and was certified gold. The album features classics like “Goddamn Electric” and the Grammy Award-nominated single “Revolution Is My Name.”

5LP tracklisting:

Cowboys From Hell (1990)

Side One

"Cowboys From Hell"

"Primal Concrete Sledge"

"Psycho Holiday"

"Heresy"

"Cemetery Gates"

"Domination"

Side Two

"Shattered"

"Clash With Reality"

"Medicine Man"

"Message In Blood"

"The Sleep"

"The Art Of Shredding"

Vulgar Display Of Power (1992)

Side One

"Mouth For War"

"A New Level"

"Walk"

"Fucking Hostile"

"This Love"

"Rise"

Side Two

"No Good (Attack The Radical)"

"Live In A Hole"

"Regular People (Conceit)"

"By Demons Be Driven"

"Hollow"

Far Beyond Driven (1994)

Side One

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Becoming"

"5 Minutes Alone"

"I’m Broken"

"Good Friends And A Bottle Of Pills"

"Hard Lines, Sunken Cheeks"

Side Two

"Slaughtered"

"25 Years"

"Shedding Skin"

"Use My Third Arm"

"Throes Of Rejection"

"Planet Caravan"

The Great Southern Trendkill (1996)

Side One

"The Great Southern Trendkill"

"War Nerve"

"Drag The Waters"

"10’s"

"13 Steps To Nowhere"

Side Two

"Suicide Note Pt. II"

"Living Through Me (Hell’s Wrath)"

"Floods"

"The Underground In America"

"(Reprise) Sandblasted Skin"

Reinventing The Steel (2000)

Side One

"Hellbound"

"Goddamn Electric"

"Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit"

"You’ve Got To Belong To It"

"Revolution Is My Name"

Side Two

"Death Rattle"

"We’ll Grind That Axe For A Long Time"

"Uplift"

"It Makes Them Disappear"

"I’ll Cast A Shadow"