PANTERA To Co-Headline Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest

Pantera have been announced as one of the headliners for this year's edition of Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. The reactivated band - featuring original members Phil Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass), along with guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - will perform on the Friday night of the festival, December 2, at Foro Pegaso in Toluca.

Other acts confirmed for Hell & Heaven Metal Fest include Scorpions, Slipknot, Judas Priest, KISS, Megadeth, Mercyful Fate, and many more. Complete festival details here.

As reported earlier today, Pantera are also confirmed for several Knotfest events, the destination festival brand curated by Slipknot. Pantera are on the bill for Knotfest Columbia (Friday, December 9 at Campin Circuit of Bogotá), Knotfest Chile (Sunday, December 11 at Estadio Monumental in Santiago), and Knotfest Brasil (Sunday, December 18 at Sambódromo do Anhembi in São Paulo).

The first official trailer for the Pantera tour can be viewed below. Stay tuned for further dates to be announced soon.