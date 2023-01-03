PANTERA To Headline Metal Hammer Festival Poland; Video Trailer

Pantera are confirmed as the headliner for Metal Hammer Festival 2023, scheduled for June 5 at Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland. Other acts on the bill for the festival include Hatebreed, Crowbar, Illusion, Flapjack, and Subterfuge. Check out a video trailer below, and find further details and ticket links here.

Pantera, who's new lineup includes vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, along with Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) on guitar, and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) on drums - replacing the late, great Abbott brothers, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul - have the following tour dates lined up for 2023:

May

20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival

30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

31 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

June

2-4 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring

2-4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

5 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

15 - 18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics

22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

28-29 - Lisboa, Portugal - Altice Arena

29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival

July

2 - Bologna, Italy - Return Of The Gods Festival

14-16 - Mansfield, OH - Inkarceration Music & Tattoo Festival

August

4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with Metallica)

11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique (with Metallica)

18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium (with Metallica)

25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Metallica)

September

1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium (with Metallica)

7-10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

November

3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center (with Metallica)

10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field (with Metallica)