PANTERA To Headline Metal Hammer Festival Poland; Video Trailer

January 3, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal pantera

Pantera are confirmed as the headliner for Metal Hammer Festival 2023, scheduled for June 5 at Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland. Other acts on the bill for the festival include Hatebreed, Crowbar, Illusion, Flapjack, and Subterfuge. Check out a video trailer below, and find further details and ticket links here.

Pantera, who's new lineup includes vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, along with Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) on guitar, and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) on drums - replacing the late, great Abbott brothers, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul - have the following tour dates lined up for 2023:

May
20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena
27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
31 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

June
2-4 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring
2-4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park
5 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
15 - 18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics
22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock
28-29 - Lisboa, Portugal - Altice Arena
29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival

July
2 - Bologna, Italy - Return Of The Gods Festival
14-16 - Mansfield, OH - Inkarceration Music & Tattoo Festival

August
4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with Metallica)
11 -  Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique (with Metallica)
18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium (with Metallica)
25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Metallica)

September
1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium (with Metallica)
7-10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

November
3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center (with Metallica)
10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field (with Metallica)



Latest Reviews