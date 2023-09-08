PANTERA’s REX BROWN, KING’S X’s DUG PINNICK Featured On New Episode Of Gibson TV’s Metal And Monsters

Gibson TV, the iconic American instrument brand’s award-winning, worldwide online network--features original series about music and culture from the world’s best storytellers. Gibson TV has premiered the third episode of the original series titled Metal and Monsters--the network’s first show dedicated to heavy metal and monster culture. Throughout Metal And Monsters, viewers are treated to different segments that explore the worlds of music, film, and tales from the dark side.

Gibson TV’s Metal and Monsters returns with host Count D for this “Texas Sized” new episode featuring iconic bass players and longtime friends Rex Brown (Pantera) and Dug Pinnick (Kings X) as they reunite for an evening of stories surrounding friendship, music, and their Texas roots. Legendary filmmaker, director, producer, and actor Roger Corman is featured in special segment with an intimate interview reflecting on his early career.

“It was great reuniting with my old friend Dug Pinnick for this episode of ‘Metal and Monsters’,” says Rex Brown of Pantera. “We sat and talked for hours that day, and you could really feel the love in that old theater! It's so special to my heart that we did this off-cuff. Just two friends sitting and reminiscing about life and music. What a wonderful night!”

In the segment “Tunes From The Crypt,” “Metal and Monsters” host Count D details the history of the landmark album “Leprosy” from Florida death metal legends Death. Viewers also have the chance to win several different Death prizes including CDs, vinyl, t-shirts, Halloween masks and two exclusive Death skateboards from our friends at Check Your Head Skateboards.

In the segment “Terror Trek,” the monster squad heads to Las Vegas to visit KISS WORLD at the Rio Hotel to explore Gene Simmons iconic personal collection of KISS memorabilia. Viewers are also treated to guest appearances from Brent Fitz (drums), and Todd “Dammit” Kerns (bass) from Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, and KISS drummer Eric Singer.

Known as “The King of Cult” and “The Pope of Pop Cinema,” famed director and producer Roger Corman is featured in the historical segment “Exhumed From The Tomb.” Not only is Roger responsible for films including The Raven, Little Shop of Horrors, The Fast & The Furious and Death Race 2000, but he is also credited for launching the careers of film legends Jack Nicholson, Ron Howard, Sylvester Stallone, Martin Scorsese, and Francis Ford Coppola.

(Images – Gibson TV)