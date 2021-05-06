PAPA ROACH Release Lyric Video For "Help" (Aelonia Remix)

Papa Roach continue to celebrate the release of their second greatest hits compilation, Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years - out now via Better Noise Music - the band have shared a lyric video for "Help" (Aelonia Remix), to celebrate the importance of May as Mental Health Awareness Month. The visual brings attention to the song’s vulnerable message, showing the importance of knowing when you need to help and having the strength to ask for it. Watch below:

Papa Roach have continued to maintain their legacy as one of the leading music groups of the 21st century as they recently landed their eighth overall #1 single with “The Ending" (Remastered 2020) on the Mainstream Rock radio charts. With over 2.1 million views its music video features footage from the upcoming Better Noise Films horror-thriller movie The Retaliators, which will showcase the acting debut of lead vocalist Jacoby Shaddix's. The song is also included on the film’s upcoming original soundtrack.



Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years commemorates Papa Roach’s continued success as a top-selling recording and touring act during their 2010-2020 tenure signed to Better Noise Music, Billboard’s #1 rock label of 2020. The compilation consists of 21 tracks including 13 Top 10 singles, previously unreleased remixes and acoustic recordings recorded Live at YouTube Studios in NYC. The album also includes a guest appearance from Asking Alexandria vocalist Danny Worsnop for a new version of “Broken As Me”. Watch the official music video below:

(Photo - Bryson Roatch)