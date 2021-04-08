PAPA ROACH Share Lyric Video For "Born For Greatness" (Cymek Remix)

Papa Roach continue to celebrate the release of their second greatest hits compilation, Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years - out now via Better Noise Music - the band have shared a cosmic-themed lyric video for the remixed album track, “Born For Greatness" (Cymek Remix). Watch below:

An instrumental version of the track can also be heard in the trailer for the upcoming co-op third person video game Outriders: No Turning Back:

Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years commemorates Papa Roach’s continued success as a top-selling recording and touring act during their 2010-2020 tenure signed to Better Noise Music, Billboard’s #1 rock label of 2020. The compilation consists of 21 tracks including 13 Top 10 singles, previously unreleased remixes and acoustic recordings recorded Live at YouTube Studios in NYC. The album also includes a guest appearance from Asking Alexandria vocalist Danny Worsnop for a new version of “Broken As Me”.

(Photo - Bryson Roatch)