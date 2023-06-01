PARADISE LOST Announce Embers Of Europe Tour With Special Guests MY DYING BRIDE

UK gothic metal stars, Paradise Lost, have announced the Embers Of Europe tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Icon album, with special guests, My Dying Bride. Tickets and Icon collectors edition vinyl, plus tickets bundles, on sale tomorrow, Friday, June 2 at 10 AM.

Nick Holmes says: “Our specific record deal around the time we signed for the Icon album meant we would never actually own the rights to our music or artwork, so going forward, to reissue the album ourselves for the 30th anniversary, it was necessary to re-record and completely re-do the album cover. Re-recording Icon has not only enabled us to release it as a series of collectors editions on vinyl but it was also great to revisit some songs from a lifetime ago. Nothing can replace those original recordings or ever will, they are a nostalgic part of all our lives but it has been a lot of fun revisiting those early MFN days once again, and I hope the end result displays that!”

The first two dates announced are listed below:

December

1 - Shepherds Bush Empire - London, England

14 - St George’s Hall - Bradford, England