PARADISE LOST Announce Obsidian Moon UK Tour With Special Guests MOONSPELL; Video Trailer

Paradise Lost have announced their Obsidian Moon UK tour in February 2022 with special guests Moonspell. Watch a video trailer below.

Says the band: "We're looking forward to doing a full UK tour again and playing some long-awaited shows in support of Obsidian, and who better to bring along for some of the ride than our old friends from Portugal, Moonspell? Thanks to you all for your continued support, and we hope to see you there. Until then, stay safe and stay well."

Tickets on-sale Friday, April 16 at 10 AM, BST.

Tour dates:

February

5 - Leeds, England - The Warehouse (Obsidian Album Show)

6 - Colchester, England - Arts Centre

7 - Norwich, England - Waterfront

8 - Brighton, England - Concorde 2

9 - Stoke, England - Sugarmill

11 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage *

12 - Newcastle, England - Riverside *

13 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steel Mill *

14 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms *

16 - Manchester, England - Club Academy *

17 - Bristol, England - SWX *

18 - London, England - Electric Ballroom *

* with Moonspell