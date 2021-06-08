PARADISE LOST – Draconian Times Live MMXI Cassette Coming This Month

Birth Ritual Records has announced they will release Paradise Lost’s Draconian Times Live MMXI on tape.

The live version of Paradise Lost’s iconic album Draconian Times will be released on June 30 for the first time on tape via Birth Ritual Records under exclusive license from Century Media Records. Draconian Times MMXI was recorded live at The Forum in London, April 2011.

Preorder on BirthRitual.fr.