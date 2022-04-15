PARADISE LOST – Gothic EP To Receive First Ever Vinyl Reissue

Creators, pioneers, and purveyors of the whole gothic doom metal scene which subsequently came to prominence in the early ‘90s, Britain’s Paradise Lost rose from humble Northern roots to become one of the UK’s leading artists in the metal genre throughout the decade and beyond, remaining as relevant and revered as ever to this day after a career spanning over three decades. The band's first two albums were released on Peaceville, in the shape of 1990's influential deathly debut Lost Paradise, followed up by the more atmosphere-focused genre classic, Gothic in 1991.

The Gothic EP was originally released in 1994 and combined the tracks from the 1990 “In Dub” two track 12" release bookended by alternate studio remixes from the Gothic studio album. The two tracks which formerly featured on the studio debut received extensive remixing and all new arrangements in the shape of “Rotting Misery (Doom Dub)” and “Breeding Fear (Demolition Dub)”.

This edition of Gothic EP is presented on black vinyl with design-work from the original 1994 CD release. Preorder at BurningShed.com.