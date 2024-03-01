PARADISE LOST Live At Rockpalast 1995; Full Concert Video Streaming

UK gothic metal stars, Paradise Lost, performed at the Bizarre Festival in Cologne, Germany on August 19, 1995. The set was recorded and filmed by Rockpalast, and released as Live At Rockpalast 1995. You can now watch the full show below.

“In this hot stage of our career we never missed a party. It may sound stereotype, but my memories of the nineties are still suffering,” say singer Nick Holmes. “We were young, our fans were young. Everything was much more energetic on these days.”

Paradise Lost's setlist:

"Enchantment"

"Widow"

"Dying Freedom"

"Forever Failure"

"Shadowkings"

"Remembrance"

"Pity the Sadness"

"Sweetness"

"Once Solemn"

"Hallowed Land"

"The Last Time"

"Embers Fire"

"As I Die"

"True Belief"