PARADISE LOST To Release Icon 30 In December; Re-Recorded Version Of "Widow" Streaming

UK gothic metal stars, Paradise Lost, have issued an update in regards to the 30th anniversary of the band's Icon album.

Says Paradise Lost: "Today we are excited to be finally sharing a taster of how this new version of Icon sounds with first single ‘Widow’ as well as revealing that Icon 30 will now be available on CD. A new green marble vinyl variant is also now available after the original splatter variant sold out."

Nick Holmes comments: "Thanks to everybody that has pre-ordered Icon 30 so far. We are now pleased to share with you this new version of 'Widow' from the album. Looking back 30 years ago we seemed to perpetually be making music videos around the time we originally recorded Icon, one of the most memorable was the 'Widow' video.

As health and safety didn’t seem to exist, and while it was definitely no fun for him, just watching Aaron hanging by his feet, suspended by rope whist blasted with a high powered water canon was highly amusing at the time, and it’s funnier to think the prospect of making such a video nowadays would more than likely result in at least one of us ending up in A&E."

Listen to "Widow" here, and below.

Released on December 1 on double vinyl, CD and digitally, the now titled Icon 30 has been totally re-recorded, once again working with long-time collaborator and producer Jaime Gomez Arellano.

"We re-recorded the vocals and drums for Icon 30 at his new studio Arda Recorders in Porto, Portugal," says Paradise Lost. "The rest of the album was completed at Greg Mackintosh’s Black Planet Studios.

Icon 30 also features brand new artwork created by Scott Robinson and new liner notes from Kerrang!'s Nick Ruskell.

Nick Holmes previously explained why the album was re-recorded and features new artwork: “Our specific record deal around the time we signed for the Icon album meant we would never actually own the rights to our music or artwork, so going forward, to reissue the album ourselves for the 30th anniversary, it was necessary to re-record and completely re-do the album cover.”

Pre-order Icon 30 here.

Tracklisting:

"Embers Fire"

"Remembrance"

"Forging Sympathy"

"Joys Of The Emptiness"

"Dying Freedom"

"Widow"

"Colossal Rains"

"Weeping Words"

"Poison"

"True Belief"

"Shallow Seasons"

"Christendom"

"Deus Misereatur"

"Widow":