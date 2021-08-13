PARADOX Streaming New Song "Mountains And Caves"

When today’s thrash metal classic Heresy was released in 1990, the world was different. The internet was nearly unknown. Mobiles were as big as buffalo bones. Wacken Open Air was a party for the village louts. These are stories from a long forgotten time. But Charly Steinhauer and his band Paradox are still here and September 24 will see them release their brand new, eighth studio album, Heresy II - End Of A Legend, via AFM Records.

The roots of the band go way back to 1981. After several changes of names, Paradox was born in 1986. Their debut, Product Of Imagination (1987), came like a fresh breeze blowing through the scene, their concept album “Heresy” was the international breakthrough and catapulted the band into the first league of cult thrashers. More than 30 years later, Paradox is finally releasing its worthy successor, Heresy II - End Of A Legend.

After previously-released album singles, “Priestly Vows” and “The Visitors”, today Paradox premier another blistering song taken from their upcoming magnum opus. Listen to the brutally fast-paced thrash juggernaut, “Mountains And Caves“:

The roots of Paradox go way back to 1981. After several changes of names, Paradox was born in 1986. The debut Product of Imagination (1987) was like a fresh breeze blowing through the scene, the concept album Heresy was an international success and catapulted Paradox in the first league of cult thrashers. More than 30 years later, it’s time for the eighth studio album Heresy II – End of a Legend.

Pre-orders available at the AFM webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Escape From The Burning”

“Mountains And Caves”

“The Visitors”

“Children Of A Virgin”

“Journey Into Fear”

“Burying A Treasure”

“A Meeting Of Minds”

“Priestly Vows”

“Unholy Conspiracy”

“A Man Of Sorrow (Prologue)”

“A Man Of Sorrow”

“The Great Denial”

“End Of A Legend”

“Priestly Vows” lyric video:

“The Visitor” video: