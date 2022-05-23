PARALANDRA Announce Summer Leg Of The Street Magic 2022 Tour

"We’re so excited to announce the Summer leg of the Street Magic Tour! See ya guys on the road soon," says Paralandra, fronted by Casandra Carson - who also sings in The L.I.F.E. Project alongside Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand.

Catch Paralandra live at the following shows:

June

10 - Siloam Springs, AR - Memorial Park (with Tantric)

11 - Mtn Home, AR - Oasis: Live Music & Nightclub (with Tantric)

25 - Pacific, MO - Pacific Block Party

July

7 - Arnold, MO - 21 Rock

8 - Saginaw, MI - The Vault (with George Lynch)

9 - New Baltimore, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge

13 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

15 - Springfield, IL - The Stadium Smokehouse Bar and Grill

16 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

17 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

23 - Seneca, MO - Indigo Sky Casino (with Tantric)

Paralandra released their new album, Street Magic, in October 2021. Digital copies are available here, while physical copies along with exclusive merch can be found at this location. The cover artwork, pictured below, was created by David A. Frizell.

Tracklisting:

"Can't Quench The Fire"

"Only Human"

"Repeat Offender"

"Gypsy Rose"

"Despicable"

"For The Record"

"Walk Away"

"Weightless"

"Despicable" video:

"Only Human" lyric video:

(Photo by Adrienne Beacco)