PARALANDRA Confirmed To Open For YNGWIE MALMSTEEN

"We can officially confirm that the rumors are true," states Paralandra vocalist Casandra Carson. "We’re heading back out with the maestro, Yngwie Malmsteen, for a few more dates this summer! Check them out below and let us know which ones we’ll see you at."

July

23 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room

24 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

29 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center For The Performing Arts

30 - Dallas, TX - Trees Dallas

31 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Since Paralandra’s beginning in 2013, the band has released one self-made album, Rise Up (2014), two EPs through Legend Recordings; All Fall Down (2016) and Ascension (2018), and the stand alone single, "Love Will Win" (2019). Their much anticipated full-length album is slated for Fall of 2021. For further details, visit ParalandraRocks.com.

Check out the video for "Love Will Win":

If the name of Paralandra's frontwoman, Casandra Carson, sounds familiar, that's because she's teamed up with Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand in The L.I.F.E. Project. Their debut single, "The Nothingness", is now available via all streaming platforms found here. It is the first song from an EP due to be released this summer. Check out the official video below.

Arriving at the intersection of time and circumstance, multi-instrumentalist, veteran songwriter, and long-tenured guitarist of the Grammy-nominated rock outfit Stone Sour, Josh Rand, found himself at a proverbial fork in the road.

Rotating back to the real world after an extensive two-year run on the road completing Stone Sour’s Hydrograd album cycle, Rand resumed his routine of immersing himself in his craft, songwriting with clear intent - breaking new ground and exploring new sounds. Shortly thereafter, a series of events would prompt Rand to make some significant professional decisions.

The pivot would find Rand continuing to push his creative pace as a songwriter, while devising a brand-new outlet that would feature his stylistic signature throughout. Accustomed to working with the kind of vocalist that is equally commanding and versatile, Rand knew he wanted to maintain a standard of a dynamic lead, while bringing something new to the space of hard rock and metal.

As chance would have it, just a few degrees of separation stood between Rand and vocalist Casandra Carson. The resulting introduction of The L.I.F.E. Project is a five-track EP that offers a complete presentation of a songwriter asserting his stride after more than two decades steeped in his craft. Building off the sonic stamp he established during his six albums, twenty-year tenure with Stone Sour, Rand’s current iteration holds true to his track record, without relying on it.

Stylistically, The L.I.F.E. Project is a fluid combination of classic metal sensibility and Rand’s penchant for pushing the boundaries of contemporary heavy. Between Rand’s instrumental framework, accentuated by Carson’s ability to articulate poignant stanzas, The L.I.F.E. Project remains a passion project culminating in perfect collaboration with Carson’s undeniable vocal soar, asserting an articulate aggression - a cathartic ebb and flow - that is as sincere as it is dynamic.

"I'm so excited to announce The L.I.F.E. Project and to release 'The Nothingness'," says Rand. "Casandra and I are really proud of the music we've been making over the last year and can't wait to share it with the world."

For further details, visit TheLifeProjectBand.com.