PARALANDRA Launch Patreon Page

"Did you hear the good news?" asks Paralandra frontwoman Casandra Carson - who also sings in The L.I.F.E. Project alongside Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand.

"Paralandra has officially launched a Patreon. It’s just $5 or $10 a month depending on what perks you want. I know it doesn’t sound like a lot, but a little goes a long way, and this will be a huge way to support us, help us stay on the road, put gas in our tank and be able to do much more in the future! Check out the details below."



$5

- Access to private FB group where we will post behind the scenes pictures and videos, as well as early concert announcements, and so much more!

- Monthly newsletter with updates about what we’re up to (the stuff we don’t typically post about) including early concert announcements

$10

- All of $5 tier

- Monthly livestream hangout on Patreon (this will include Q&A, tour stories, rig rundowns and MORE)

- Surprise discount codes for our merch store every month

Catch Paralandra live at the following shows:

September

3 - Rocklahoma Axis Stage - Pryor, OK

9 - Grand Lake Casino - Grove, OK

30 - The Stadium - Springfield, IL

October

1 - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa - Catoosa, OK

8 - The Kingdom Bar And Grille - Overland Park, KS

14 - Royal 66 - Mountain Home, AR

15 - Monster Corn Maze - Cabool, MO

November

5 - Kansas Crossing Casino - Pittsburg, KS

11 - The Cannery Bar & Grill - Biloxi, MS

Paralandra released their Street Magic album in October 2021. Digital copies are available here, while physical copies along with exclusive merch can be found at this location. The cover artwork, pictured below, was created by David A. Frizell.

Tracklisting:

"Can't Quench The Fire"

"Only Human"

"Repeat Offender"

"Gypsy Rose"

"Despicable"

"For The Record"

"Walk Away"

"Weightless"

"Despicable" video:

"Only Human" lyric video:

(Photo by Adrienne Beacco)