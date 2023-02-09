PARALANDRA Launch Pre-Order For New Album

Pre-orders are officially open for Paralandra's new, as yet untitled, studio album. Secure your copy now at this location.

"100% of these sales will go directly to the making and distribution of this album, plus, each bundle comes with amazing perks," explains vocalist / guitarist Casandra Carson, who also sings in The L.I.F.E. Project alongside Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand.

In concert news, Paralandra has a couple of gigs remaining before they enter the studio. Catch them live at the following shows:

February

11 - Kiss Bar & Grill - Springfield, MO

18 - The Cannery Bar & Grill - Biloxi, MS

On February 15th, Casandra and Paul Carson from Paralandra will host the Van Halen Trivia Night at Kiss Bar & Grill in Springfield, MO.

And later this summer, on July 1st, Paralandra will open for Skid Row and Warrant on The Gang's All Here Tour at the International Theater located inside the Westgate Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

(Photo by Adrienne Beacco)