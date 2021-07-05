PARALANDRA Presents "Recording Our First Album!" - Studio Life Episode 1

Paralandra, fronted by Casandra Carson - who also sings in The L.I.F.E. Project alongside Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand - is currently recording their new album with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Sevendust).

"Here’s a behind the scenes look at what it was like recording Paralandra’s upcoming album, scheduled to be released this fall," says Casandra. "We know you’re itching for this new music, and since we’re getting closer to our release date, we thought we’d give you guys an inside look at what life was like back in March while we were recording our upcoming album! Our month at the studio was full of sweat, focus, teamwork, food, and of course, laughter. Thank you to Elvis Baskette, Jeff Moll and Joshua Saldate for your hospitality and friendship!"