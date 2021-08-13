PARALANDRA Release New Single / Video "Despicable"

Paralandra, fronted by Casandra Carson - who also sings in The L.I.F.E. Project alongside Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand - spent the Spring of 2021 in the studio with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Sevendust).

Kicking things off with this track, here’s what vocalist / guitarist Casandra Carson had to say to RJ Frometa of Vents Magazine: "We are so incredibly excited to finally unleash 'Despicable' to the world! Our producer, Elvis Baskette, truly brought our idea to life, and we couldn’t be happier with the final product."

This song was written by Casandra about some people in her life who constantly criticized her for being herself, and pushed their beliefs on her; calling her despicable. But she has reversed the roles with this song. Calling them out for their hypocrisy, and owning her truth.

Stream / download "Despicable" now at this location.

Catch Paralandra live in concert:

August

14 - RC McGraws Bar and Grill - Manhattan, KS

20 - The Horny Toad - Lake Of The Ozarks, MO

21 - The Horny Toad - Lake Of The Ozarks, MO

28 - The Enchanted Forest & Grain Haus - New Albany, IN

September

5 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK

11 - The Tater Patch - Rolla, MO

17 - Downstream Casino - Quapaw, OK

18 - The Shrine - Tulsa, OK (with Tantric)

(Photo by Adrienne Beacco)