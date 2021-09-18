PARALANDRA Reveal Details Of New Album, Street Magic
September 18, 2021, 6 minutes ago
Paralandra, fronted by Casandra Carson - who also sings in The L.I.F.E. Project alongside Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand - will release their new album, Street Magic, on October 22nd.
You can now pre-save the album digitally here and pre-order physical copies along with exclusive merch at this location. The cover artwork, pictured below, was created by David A. Frizell.
Tracklisting:
"Can't Quench The Fire"
"Only Human"
"Repeat Offender"
"Gypsy Rose"
"Despicable"
"For The Record"
"Walk Away"
"Weightless"
"Despicable" video:
"Only Human" lyric video:
Catch Paralandra live at the following shows:
September
18 - Downstream Casino - Quapaw, OK
October
8 - Hard Rock Casino & Hotel - Tulsa, OK
16 - Monster Corn Maze - Cabool, MO
22 - The Riff - Springfield, MO
29 - Boone's BBQ Barn - Bolivar, MO
November
6 - 66 Sports Bar & Restaurant - Webb City, MO
12 - Legends Pub House and Venue - Chickasha, OK
13 - Southbound Bar & Grill - Springfield, MO
26 - Buffalo Run Casino - Miami, OK
27 - Cherokee Casino - Siloam Springs, AR
December
4 - The Tater Patch - Rolla, MO
(Photo by Adrienne Beacco)