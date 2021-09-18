PARALANDRA Reveal Details Of New Album, Street Magic

Paralandra, fronted by Casandra Carson - who also sings in The L.I.F.E. Project alongside Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand - will release their new album, Street Magic, on October 22nd.

You can now pre-save the album digitally here and pre-order physical copies along with exclusive merch at this location. The cover artwork, pictured below, was created by David A. Frizell.

Tracklisting:

"Can't Quench The Fire"

"Only Human"

"Repeat Offender"

"Gypsy Rose"

"Despicable"

"For The Record"

"Walk Away"

"Weightless"

"Despicable" video:

"Only Human" lyric video:

Catch Paralandra live at the following shows:

September

18 - Downstream Casino - Quapaw, OK

October

8 - Hard Rock Casino & Hotel - Tulsa, OK

16 - Monster Corn Maze - Cabool, MO

22 - The Riff - Springfield, MO

29 - Boone's BBQ Barn - Bolivar, MO

November

6 - 66 Sports Bar & Restaurant - Webb City, MO

12 - Legends Pub House and Venue - Chickasha, OK

13 - Southbound Bar & Grill - Springfield, MO

26 - Buffalo Run Casino - Miami, OK

27 - Cherokee Casino - Siloam Springs, AR

December

4 - The Tater Patch - Rolla, MO

(Photo by Adrienne Beacco)