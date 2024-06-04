PARALYDIUM Announce New Album; First Single “Sands Of Time” Streaming

Paralydium, the progressive metal powerhouse hailing from Sweden, has announced the release of their upcoming studio album Universe Calls, out on August 23 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Preorder/presave Universe Calls here.

The first single and accompanying music video “Sands Of Time” are out today, offering a taste of the unique sonic atmosphere that defines the next chapter in the band’s journey.

Talking about the new single, guitarist John Berg said "Sands Of Time takes you on a journey through vast deserts where a man rises to power, destined to dominate the world. This powerful track blends mighty melodies with hard-hitting riffs and grooves, setting the tone for the album and hinting at what's to come".

Universe Calls – Paralydium’s upcoming second release on Frontiers Music - promises a diverse palette of hard-hitting riffs, atmospheric textures, seamless transitions, and the complexity of distinct songs interwoven, therefore offering an extraordinarily immersive listening experience for listeners.

"In this album, we've delved deeply into our progressive roots” - the band explained. “Long-time fans will recognize the expansive, open-world qualities reminiscent of our EP, now featuring longer tracks and broader arrangements. The album is a blend of 'Worlds Beyond' with a more epic approach, while also fully exploring our progressive side with complex time signatures and immersive sections.”

Describing the themes of the album, Paralydium had to say: “Lyrically, the album focuses on characters navigating their destinies through conquests, restoration, and exploration. They face the challenges of time, striving to shape a hopeful future. Themes of time, destiny, and the pursuit of truth and hope highlight the resilience and determination of these characters.”

Paralydium emerged under the guidance of John Berg, a visionary with a passion for blending powerful riffs, melodic landscapes, cinematic atmospheres and hypnotic grooves.

Their music blends metal and prog, combined with influences from classical film scores, creating a sonic journey that transcends the boundaries of space and time.

After releasing the three-song EP, The Paralydium Project, in October 2015, the band swiftly headed to the forefront of progressive metal. Basking in the glow of positive reviews and acclaim, Paralydium began the writing process for a full-length album and, after nearly four years of meticulous work, Frontiers Music released the band’s long-awaited debut album, Worlds Beyond, on June 12, 2020.

After the gloomy years marked by the pandemic and global lockdowns, John - desiring to transcend previous achievements - aimed to amplify the progressive elements that defined Paralydium's essence. With the addition of the new vocalist, Alexander Lycke (ex-Astrakhan), the ensuing chapter unfolded as a landscape of vast progressiveness, resulting in explosive musical outcomes. The synergy of accomplished musicians and Alexander's immersive performances has ushered Paralydium into an exciting new era: Universe Calls.

Tracklisting:

“Prelude”

“Sands Of Time”

“Forging The Past”

“The Arcane Exploration Pt. 1”

“Caught In A Dream”

“Interlude”

“The Arcane Exploration Pt. II”

“Sands Of Time” video: