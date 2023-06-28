Paramount+ Docuseries "I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream" To Premiere July 18; 3-Part Series Features JOHN CORABI, JANET GARDNER, VICKY HAMILTON, DAVE "SNAKE" SABO, KIP WINGER; Video Trailer

Paramount+ today announced that the new three-part docuseries, I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream, will premiere exclusively on the service Tuesday, July 18 in the U. and Canada and internationally on Wednesday, July 19 in the U. and Australia, with further international markets to follow later this Summer.

Hairspray. Spandex. Leather pants. I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream follows five young dreamers chasing stardom in the cutthroat world of ’80s metal. Some will succeed, some will fail, but each will make you see an entirely new side of the metal genre.

Official loglines for I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream:

Ep 101 - “I Wanna Be Somebody”: As ’80s metal sweeps America, five rockers set out to make it in the world of hair spray and spandex.

Ep 102 - “Headed For Heartbreak”: Metal has been taken to new heights. As our rockers become stars, they battle personal demons, sexism - and even Congress.

Ep 103 - “Smells Like Change”: From country to grunge, the world’s taste in music is changing, and every metal musician is fighting for survival. Some will make it, some won’t ... but all will be changed forever.

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios in partnership with Gunpowder & Sky. Directed and executive produced by Tyler Measom. Produced by Van Toffler. Executive produced by David Kennedy, Nick Quested, Rick Krim, Matt Shay, Matt Weaver, Floris Bauer, Barry Barclay and Joanna Zwickel. Bruce Gillmer, Michael Maniaci and Vanessa WhiteWolf executive produce for MTV Entertainment Studios, with Jennifer Yandrisevits serving as Senior Director of Production.

Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios is one of the preeminent media entities in the world that connects with global audiences through its nine iconic brands – MTV, Comedy Central, CMT, Pop, Logo, The Smithsonian Channel, Paramount Network and TV Land – and its Studios arm which produces acclaimed series and movies as well as award-winning documentaries through MTV Documentary Films.

Since its inception in 2016, Gunpowder & Sky has released more than 60 feature films and series in theaters, on TVOD and on leading services such as HBO, Netflix, MTV, Hulu, Sky, Showtime, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Audible, Roku and Discovery.

Recent projects include The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience, a state-of-the-art immersive concert and narrative experience, in conjunction with Meta and The Notorious B.I.G. estate, featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and Sean “Diddy” Combs in true-to-life avatar form; the three-part documentary series with Paramount+ exploring the history of soft rock, Sometimes When We Touch; Last Exit: Space, a doc written and directed by Rudolph Herzog and executive produced / narrated by Werner Herzog, premiered on discovery+; Call Me Miss Cleo, an eye-opening film chronicling the rise, fall, and reinvention of controversial and revered ‘90s television psychic Miss Cleo, featuring testimonials from actresses Raven-Symoné and Debra Wilson, debuted on December 15 on HBO Max; Gaming Wall Street, a two-part documentary narrated by Kieran Culkin exploring the historic 2021 short squeeze of GameStop, and how a group of armchair investors and online vigilantes ultimately helped expose the dark underbelly of Wall Street, premiered on HBO Max; and Sheryl, the intimate story of song and sacrifice of musical icon Sheryl Crow, premiered on Showtime and was nominated or an HCA for ‘Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentary TV Movie.’ Additional projects in recent years have included the 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez and Lil Peep - Everybody’s Everything documentaries, as well as feature films Her Smell, Lords of Chaos and Hearts Beat Loud.

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Gunpowder & Sky was founded by Van Toffler and Floris Bauer.