PARKWAY DRIVE Live At Resurrection Fest 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Show Streaming

Australian metal juggernauts Parkway Drive - Winston McCall (vocals), Luke Kilpatrick (guitar), Jeff Ling (guitar), Jia O'Connor (bass), and Ben Gordon (drums) - played at Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia 2023 on July 1st in Viveiro, Spain. Pro-shot video of their entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Glitch"

"Prey"

"Carrion"

"The Void"

"Soul Bleach"

"Vice Grip"

"Dedicated"

"Idols and Anchors"

"Wishing Well"

"Sleepwalker"

"The Greatest Fear"

"Shadow Boxing"

"Darker Still"

"Bottom Feeder"

"Crushed"

"Wild Eyes"

In 2022, Parkway Drive released their seventh album, Darker Still, via Epitaph Records.

Tracklisting:

"Ground Zero"

"Like Napalm"

"Glitch"

"The Greatest Fear"

"Darker Still"

"Imperial Heretic"

"If A God Can Bleed"

"Soul Bleach"

"Stranger"

"Land Of The Lost"

"From The Heart Of The Darkness"

