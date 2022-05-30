Past And Present Members Of CARCASS, ATREYU, THE ACACIA STRAIN Join Two Minutes To Late Night Crew For Metal Cover Of MEN AT WORK's "Who Can It Be Now?"; Video

The Two Minutes To Late Night crew are back with a cover of Men At Work's "Who Can It Be Now?". Watch below.

A message states: "Put another shrimp on the air fryer! Please enjoy our 57th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. Become a Patreon patron today and get access to exclusive rewards like patches, t-shirts, even custom songs! Plus, you get to see every cover we make before it publicly premieres."

This cover features: Brandon Saller (Atreyu), Tom Draper (Hands Of Goro, ex-Carcass), Griffin Landa (The Acacia Strain), Chris Hornbrook (Poison The Well), and Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall.

- Edited by  Gabrielle Williott https://www.instagram.com/grabbyelle/...
- Mixed by Bryan Batiste https://www.bryanbatiste.com/
- Cover Composed by Jordan Olds



