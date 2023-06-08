Past/Present Members Of IRON MAIDEN, KISS, GUNS N' ROSES, MOTÖRHEAD, TESTAMENT, DIO, MR. BIG, WHITESNAKE And More Featured On Thriller: A Metal Tribute To MICHAEL JACKSON, Available On Vinyl In July

Cleopatra Records/Deadline will reissue Thriller: A Metal Tribute To Michael Jackson on vinyl on July 28. Pre-order here.

With the amps turned up to 11 and guitars tuned low, get ready to hear the darker side of such favorites as “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Rock With You,” “Black Or White” and more. A Killer Thriller, the first ever all metal tribute to the King Of Pop, Michael Jackson, with an all-star lineup that will raise the dead.

Features outstanding performances by Chuck Billy (Testament), Danny Worsnop (Asking Alexandria), Elias Soriano (Nonpoint), Lajon Witherspoon (Sevendust), Phil Campbell (Motörhead), Doug Pinnick (King’s X), Chris Jericho (Fozzy) and many more.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Thriller" - Chuck Billy (Testament)

"Man In The Mirror" - Danny Worsnop (Asking Alexandria) & Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big)

"The Way You Make Me Feel" - Angelo Moore (Fishbone), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake), & Rudy Sarzo (ex-Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, Quiet Riot)

"Black Or White" - Lajon Witherspoon (Sevendust), Bruce Kulick (ex-KISS), & Tony Franklin (The Firm)

"Beat It" - Priya Panda (Diemonds) & Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Guns N’ Roses)

Side B:

"Billie Jean" - Corey Glover (Living Colour) & Phil Campbell (Motörhead)

"Rock With You" - Dug Pinnick (King’s X)

"Dirty Diana" - Chris Jericho (Fozzy)

"Bad" - Paul Dianno (ex-Iron Maiden) & Craig Goldy (Dio)

"Never Can Say Goodbye" - Lonnie Jordan (War)

"Smooth Criminal" - Alien Ant Farm