PATHOLOGY Announce Grand Slam European 2022 Tour Part I

Gore fueled death metallers, Pathology, released their 11th studio album, The Everlasting Plague, last fall via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band announce that they are heading to Europe in late summer for their Grand Slam European Tour 2022 Part I with Devourment, Extermination, Dismemberment, and Korpse.

Pathology comments, "We are very stoked to be returning back to Europe! We have always wanted to have the band perform at both Brutal Assault and Death Feast Open Air so this will be a great way to start and end the tour. Keep an eye out for more tour dates to be announced soon. See you in August!"

Confirmed dates are as follows:

August

11 - Brutal Assault - Czech Republic

25 - Death Feast Open Air - Germany

Please stay tuned for more information on more dates as they are announced.

Before heading overseas, Pathology will join headliners and label mates brutal-tech death merchants Decrepit Birth on their The Uncreation Of Civilization US Tour 2022.

The 29-date trek will begin in Sacramento on July 8 and will make stops in Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Houston before concluding in South Lake Tahoe on August 6. Joining the bands are Topeka, Kansas-based brutal death metal horde Unmerciful (July 8 - 31), death metallers Condemned (August 2 - 6), and Texas death metal band Stabbing (July 8 - 14 & July 16 - 26).

Tour dates:

July

8 - Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA*+

9 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR*+

10 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA*+

11 - The Shredder - Boise, ID*+

12 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT*+

13 - Roxy Theater - Denver, CO*+

14 - BLVD Nights - Kansas City, MO*+

15 - Reggies - Chicago, IL*

16 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN*+

17 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI*+

18 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA*+

19 - Empire Underground - Albany, NY*+

20 - Alchemy - Providence, RI*+

21 - The Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY*+

22 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ*+

23 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD*+

24 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA*+

25.2022 The Milestone Club - Charlotte, NC*+

26 - The Masquerade (Purgatory) - Atlanta, GA*+

27 - The Haven - Orlando, FL*

29 - The Secret Group - Houston, TX*

30 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX*

31 - Come and Take it Live - Austin, TX*

August

1 - Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX

2 - Nile Underground - Mesa, AZ~

3 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA~

4 - Whisky-A-Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA~

5 - The Great Northern - San Francisco, CA~

6 - Whiskey Dicks Saloon - South Lake Tahoe, CA~

* with Unmerciful

~ with Condemned

+ with Stabbing

The Everlasting Plague tracklisting:

"A Pound Of Flesh"

"Perpetual Torment"

"Engaging In Homicide"

"Procession Of Mangled Humans"

"Viciously Defiled"

"Diseased Morality"

"Submerged In Eviscerated Carnage"

"Corrosive Cranial Affliction"

"As The Entrails Wither"

"Dirge For The Infected"

"Death Ritual Deciphered"

"Decomposition Of Millions"

"Procession For Mangled Humans" video:

"Dirge For The Infected" lyric video:

"As The Entrails Wither" lyric video:

"Engaging In Homicide" video: