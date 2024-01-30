PATHOLOGY Announces 2024 Apocalyptic Spring Tour

American brutal death metallers and Agonia Records recent signees Pathology will embark on a headlining North American tour this spring, with NecroticGoreBeast (death metal, Canada) and Aethereus (death metal, USA) as support. Under the banner Apocalyptic Spring Tour 2024, the trek will run from April 17 through early May, with more dates to be announced soon.

"Pathology is thrilled to announce our upcoming spring tour alongside NecroticGoreBeast and Aethereus 🤘," comments the band. "Get ready for an unforgettable experience as we hit the road again. Secure your tickets now and join us for an epic night of metal!"

Dates:

April

17 – Los Angeles, CA – TBA

18 – Las Vegas, NV – Eagle Hall

20 – Santa Rosa, CA – Arlene Francis Center

21 – Eugene, OR – John Henry’s

22 – Portland, OR – Dante’s

23 – Seattle, WA – Funhouse

25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High

26 – Denver, CO – The Roxy

28 – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard

29 – Dallas, TX – Haltom Theater

30 – Austin, TX – Valhalla

May

1 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

2 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Pub Rock

4 – San Diego, CA – TBA