PATHOLOGY Announces 2024 Apocalyptic Spring Tour
January 30, 2024, an hour ago
American brutal death metallers and Agonia Records recent signees Pathology will embark on a headlining North American tour this spring, with NecroticGoreBeast (death metal, Canada) and Aethereus (death metal, USA) as support. Under the banner Apocalyptic Spring Tour 2024, the trek will run from April 17 through early May, with more dates to be announced soon.
"Pathology is thrilled to announce our upcoming spring tour alongside NecroticGoreBeast and Aethereus 🤘," comments the band. "Get ready for an unforgettable experience as we hit the road again. Secure your tickets now and join us for an epic night of metal!"
Dates:
April
17 – Los Angeles, CA – TBA
18 – Las Vegas, NV – Eagle Hall
20 – Santa Rosa, CA – Arlene Francis Center
21 – Eugene, OR – John Henry’s
22 – Portland, OR – Dante’s
23 – Seattle, WA – Funhouse
25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High
26 – Denver, CO – The Roxy
28 – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard
29 – Dallas, TX – Haltom Theater
30 – Austin, TX – Valhalla
May
1 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
2 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
3 – Phoenix, AZ – Pub Rock
4 – San Diego, CA – TBA